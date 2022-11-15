There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) closed the day trading at $0.52 up 9.80% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0464 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511061 shares were traded. CLVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5271 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4620.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLVR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Fajardo Andres sold 1,170 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,205 led to the insider holds 588,736 shares of the business.

Hague Henry R III sold 598 shares of CLVR for $616 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 218,932 shares after completing the transaction at $1.03 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Kastin David, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 565 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider received 582 and left with 172,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1219.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLVR traded about 589.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLVR traded about 422.5k shares per day. A total of 44.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.37M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.3M and the low estimate is $36.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.