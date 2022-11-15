There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

The closing price of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) was $3.60 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9484944 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2680.

Shares Statistics:

FCEL traded an average of 11.08M shares per day over the past three months and 10M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 405.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 57.05M with a Short Ratio of 51.64M, compared to 57.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.59M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.94M, an estimated increase of 223.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176M and the low estimate is $99.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.