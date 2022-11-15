This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

In the latest session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) closed at $1.64 up 7.89% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698899 shares were traded. BCLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 19, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2125.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCLI has traded an average of 285.07K shares per day and 359.83k over the past ten days. A total of 36.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.25M. Insiders hold about 22.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.78.