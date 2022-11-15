This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

In the latest session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $1.45 down -9.37% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8199728 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9659, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2110.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUT has traded an average of 9.49M shares per day and 10.98M over the past ten days. A total of 194.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.07M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.06% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 14.40M, compared to 14.15M on Sep 14, 2022.