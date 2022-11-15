This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)

In the latest session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) closed at $6.05 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761689 shares were traded. PACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On August 10, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On April 26, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Tranen Alicia M. bought 5,324 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 26,804 led to the insider holds 170,560 shares of the business.

Tranen Alicia M. bought 15,236 shares of PACK for $74,504 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 165,236 shares after completing the transaction at $4.89 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Grassotti Antonio, who serves as the Managing Director, APAC of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,750 and bolstered with 62,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACK has reached a high of $42.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PACK has traded an average of 646.41K shares per day and 963.23k over the past ten days. A total of 81.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.79M. Shares short for PACK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $87.2M to a low estimate of $80.1M. As of the current estimate, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $97.1M, an estimated decrease of -13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.85M, a decrease of -14.00% less than the figure of -$13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.9M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $399.7M and the low estimate is $354.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.