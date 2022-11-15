This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

In the latest session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) closed at $0.68 down -83.22% from its previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.3705 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19183190 shares were traded. STSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 2,922 shares for $5.42 per share. The transaction valued at 15,837 led to the insider holds 3,711,286 shares of the business.

COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 9,979 shares of STSA for $54,785 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 3,708,364 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,225 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,544 and bolstered with 3,698,385 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6688.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STSA has traded an average of 138.96K shares per day and 114.13k over the past ten days. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.97M. Insiders hold about 10.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 462.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 251.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.55.