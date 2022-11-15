This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY)

As of close of business last night, UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis’s stock clocked out at $119.74, up 3.55% from its previous closing price of $115.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5623086 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 20, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when MOSKOWITZ RAINA sold 2,000 shares for $116.01 per share. The transaction valued at 232,020 led to the insider holds 15,894 shares of the business.

MOSKOWITZ RAINA sold 5,000 shares of ETSY for $505,000 on Nov 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,894 shares after completing the transaction at $101.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Daniel Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,540 shares for $103.20 each. As a result, the insider received 262,128 and left with 3,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $307.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.