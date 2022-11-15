Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed the day trading at $18.23 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $18.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130804 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Chivukula Pad sold 8,100 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,000 led to the insider holds 594,448 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 3,633 shares of ARCT for $145,328 on Dec 16. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 602,548 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 6,367 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 254,680 and left with 606,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $48.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCT traded about 532.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCT traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 26.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.99M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 15.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.12 and a low estimate of -$2.41, while EPS last year was -$2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.78, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.03 and -$7.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.38. EPS for the following year is -$4.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.09 and -$8.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 239.70% from the average estimate.