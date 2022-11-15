Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

The closing price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) was $67.11 for the day, up 2.77% from the previous closing price of $65.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3258474 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $64 from $54 previously.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On March 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on March 23, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Heuland Noemie Clemence sold 1,000 shares for $63.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,550 led to the insider holds 53,304 shares of the business.

Heuland Noemie Clemence sold 2,771 shares of CDAY for $165,262 on Nov 10. The EVP, CFO now owns 54,304 shares after completing the transaction at $59.64 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 24,070 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,444,200 and left with 100,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $121.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.23.

Shares Statistics:

CDAY traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Shares short for CDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 10.30M, compared to 9.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.37M to a low estimate of $412.64M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $325.58M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.81M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.