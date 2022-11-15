Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

The closing price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) was $3.55 for the day, up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5662185 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortuna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1625.

Shares Statistics:

FSM traded an average of 4.84M shares per day over the past three months and 5.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 290.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.63M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.23% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13M with a Short Ratio of 11.89M, compared to 14.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $692M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $679.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $655.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.