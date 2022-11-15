Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

The closing price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) was $0.88 for the day, up 23.09% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1802 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511991 shares were traded. ONTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 18, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when OLER ABRAHAM N. bought 1,500 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,505 led to the insider holds 24,514 shares of the business.

OLER ABRAHAM N. bought 1,500 shares of ONTX for $3,030 on Jan 21. The SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel now owns 23,014 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, OLER ABRAHAM N., who serves as the SVP CORP DEV & GEN COUNSEL of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,300 and bolstered with 21,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTX has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2940.

Shares Statistics:

ONTX traded an average of 66.18K shares per day over the past three months and 61.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 18.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57k, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60k, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226k, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $240k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300k and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.