uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $21.85 in the last session, down -1.13% from day before closing price of $22.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693409 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QURE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 2,306 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 43,007 led to the insider holds 92,890 shares of the business.

Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 27,358 shares of QURE for $683,954 on Jul 28. The Executive VP, Operations now owns 95,196 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Kuta Alexander Edward III, who serves as the Executive VP, Operations of the company, sold 10,404 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 260,100 and left with 95,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $33.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QURE traded on average about 600.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -93.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.7M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 427.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.