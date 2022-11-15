Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.51 in the prior trading day, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $2.63, up 4.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595525 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4250.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,099 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,638 led to the insider holds 97,222 shares of the business.

Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares of UBX for $6,579 on Sep 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 983,210 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Dananberg Jamie, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 5,243 and left with 661,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $30.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6837, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2768.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 146.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.94, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7 and -$8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.06. EPS for the following year is -$7.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$5.9 and -$9.4.