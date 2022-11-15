Update from Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651390 shares were traded. MIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Liebert Debra K. bought 4,000 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 21,040 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Liebert Debra K. bought 10,000 shares of MIST for $52,900 on Oct 20. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.29 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Pasternak Richard C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,000 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.3050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5540.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIST traded about 697.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIST traded about 760.12k shares per day. A total of 42.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 805.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 827.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.98.