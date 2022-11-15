VAXX (Vaxxinity Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.52 in the prior trading day, Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) closed at $1.63, up 7.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672723 shares were traded. VAXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VAXX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 12,115 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 29,111 led to the insider holds 836,499 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 25,243 shares of VAXX for $60,656 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 9,451,674 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 25,462 and left with 838,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3943.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $18.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8155, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1818.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 184.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 98.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.43M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 893.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 728.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.65.