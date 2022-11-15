What shareholders can do to beat the market with Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) stock

As of close of business last night, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.51, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $52.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4502277 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CZR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $56.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $44.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,118,572 led to the insider holds 96,697 shares of the business.

TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares of CZR for $42,229 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 5,800 shares after completing the transaction at $38.39 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, KORNSTEIN DON R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $38.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,250 and bolstered with 34,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CZR traded 4.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.79M, compared to 11.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.