What shareholders can do to beat the market with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock

As of close of business last night, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock clocked out at $59.78, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $60.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181973 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On August 09, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $88.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $54.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370,191 led to the insider holds 290,279 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,615,160 on Sep 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 290,279 shares after completing the transaction at $64.61 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $66.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,671,084 and left with 290,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 300.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $89.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRSP traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.76M with a Short Ratio of 12.55M, compared to 10.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.08% and a Short% of Float of 17.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.81 and a low estimate of -$2.58, while EPS last year was -$1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.29, with high estimates of -$1.34 and low estimates of -$2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.62 and -$10.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.15. EPS for the following year is -$7.83, with 26 analysts recommending between -$2.21 and -$12.36.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.26M, a decrease of -43.70% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$100k.