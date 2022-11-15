What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock

In the latest session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) closed at $1.05 up 16.87% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1601 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695701 shares were traded. PIK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kidpik Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIK has reached a high of $8.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2805.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PIK has traded an average of 190.47K shares per day and 99.88k over the past ten days. A total of 7.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PIK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 15.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84M to a low estimate of $3.84M. As of the current estimate, Kidpik Corp.’s year-ago sales were $5.57M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4M, a decrease of -16.50% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.84M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.7M and the low estimate is $21.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.