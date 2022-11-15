Which analyst expects RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) closed at $0.55 up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5651468 shares were traded. RDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On May 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3012.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RDHL has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 52.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 12.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9M to a low estimate of $21.1M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $25.02M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.19M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.76M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.6M and the low estimate is $96.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.