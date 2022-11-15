Which analyst expects Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Smartsheet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.04, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $31.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155087 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Marshall Jolene Lau sold 6,000 shares for $30.90 per share. The transaction valued at 185,400 led to the insider holds 12,501 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares of SMAR for $211,750 on Oct 14. The Director now owns 6,003 shares after completing the transaction at $33.88 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Godbole Pete, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,104 shares for $36.64 each. As a result, the insider received 40,451 and left with 15,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $80.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMAR traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 4.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $756M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $970.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $931.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.