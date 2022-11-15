Which analyst expects Xunlei Limited (XNET) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) closed at $1.67 up 11.71% from its previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502678 shares were traded. XNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4712.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xunlei Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xunlei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XNET has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4966.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XNET has traded an average of 159.88K shares per day and 422.47k over the past ten days. A total of 67.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 12.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XNET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 407.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 490.15k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

