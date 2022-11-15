WOW (WideOpenWest Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, WideOpenWest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.57, down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $11.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517999 shares were traded. WOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $27.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Schena Don sold 5,000 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 91,442 led to the insider holds 220,225 shares of the business.

Martin Donald Craig sold 22,000 shares of WOW for $413,706 on Sep 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 330,208 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Brunick David, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.37 each. As a result, the insider received 86,852 and left with 208,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WideOpenWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOW has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WOW traded 486.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 736.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.10M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 2.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $706.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $726.14M and the low estimate is $710M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.