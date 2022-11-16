A correction may be in store for Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Datadog Inc.’s stock clocked out at $86.10, up 10.22% from its previous closing price of $78.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7113282 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DDOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Jacobson Matthew bought 296,965 shares for $67.35 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,978 led to the insider holds 605,766 shares of the business.

Jacobson Matthew bought 9,465 shares of DDOG for $663,445 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 428,857 shares after completing the transaction at $70.09 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Jacobson Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 710,429 shares for $69.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,336,494 and bolstered with 423,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DDOG traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.50M, compared to 10.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $414.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.32M to a low estimate of $411.01M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.49M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.73M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.67M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.