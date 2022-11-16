A correction may be in store for Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares?

In the latest session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at $29.00 up 3.50% from its previous closing price of $28.02. On the day, 642425 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Surgery Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $55 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $73.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Brocklehurst Laura L. sold 4,338 shares for $22.96 per share. The transaction valued at 99,600 led to the insider holds 41,424 shares of the business.

Brocklehurst Laura L. sold 162 shares of SGRY for $4,803 on Aug 30. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 45,762 shares after completing the transaction at $29.65 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Doherty David T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 171 shares for $29.65 each. As a result, the insider received 5,070 and left with 58,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 88.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.31M.