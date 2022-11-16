A glimpse at D.R. Horton Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, D.R. Horton Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.17, up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $81.49. On the day, 2773023 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $77 from $103 previously.

On September 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $84.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $89 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Odom Aron M. sold 1,300 shares for $83.64 per share. The transaction valued at 108,731 led to the insider holds 1,724 shares of the business.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,167 shares of DHI for $154,940 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 3,378 shares after completing the transaction at $71.50 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Hewatt Michael W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $77.07 each. As a result, the insider received 308,284 and left with 1,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $110.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 350.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.00M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company.