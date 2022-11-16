A glimpse at Expensify Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $10.72 up 2.88% from its previous closing price of $10.42. On the day, 1773382 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expensify Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 369,900 led to the insider holds 3,531,331 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $415,800 on Oct 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,561,331 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Schaffer Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,699 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 93,980 and left with 60,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $51.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 80.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.62M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company.