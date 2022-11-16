A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $19.88 in the last session, up 4.63% from day before closing price of $19.00. On the day, 1463383 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZEK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $29 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 501,368 led to the insider holds 212,725 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares of AZEK for $55,560 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 27,029 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On May 16, another insider, NAGEL VERNON J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,450 and bolstered with 22,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $46.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 153.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.51M.