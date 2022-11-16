A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at $16.57 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $16.50. On the day, 1097665 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On June 29, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.75 to $7.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sandberg Rebecca B sold 17,139 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 85,452 led to the insider holds 329,865 shares of the business.

RISKEY MARY KATHRYN sold 15,114 shares of TWO for $75,068 on May 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 221,223 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 20, another insider, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who serves as the President, CEO and CIO of the company, sold 34,955 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider received 174,279 and left with 527,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $25.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 86.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company.