A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

After finishing at $8.14 in the prior trading day, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed at $8.33, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2236310 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

On December 01, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 574,990 led to the insider holds 5,783,940 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,132 shares of VTNR for $574,035 on Oct 19. The CEO and President now owns 262,854 shares after completing the transaction at $8.07 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 71,133 shares for $8.08 each. As a result, the insider received 574,755 and left with 333,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 82.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.91M with a Short Ratio of 22.36M, compared to 19.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.66% and a Short% of Float of 31.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $913.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $825.5M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.97M, an estimated increase of 3,053.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.66M, an increase of 2,967.60% less than the figure of $3,053.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $804.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,425.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.62B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.