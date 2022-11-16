Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at $345.96 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $340.37. On the day, 2942240 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $350.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $342.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $354.

On September 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Belsky Scott sold 2,711 shares for $319.12 per share. The transaction valued at 865,134 led to the insider holds 24,217 shares of the business.

WARNOCK JOHN E sold 17,000 shares of ADBE for $5,433,254 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 383,465 shares after completing the transaction at $319.60 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, WARNOCK JOHN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $286.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,386 and left with 400,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 469.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.91M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company.