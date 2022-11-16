Alteryx Inc. (AYX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) was $48.53 for the day, up 5.66% from the previous closing price of $45.93. On the day, 1143250 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On February 16, 2022, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $87.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Stoecker Dean sold 20,000 shares for $61.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,237,333 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HORING JEFF bought 56,829 shares of AYX for $3,166,209 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 911,829 shares after completing the transaction at $55.71 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, HORING JEFF, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 534,399 shares for $54.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,264,052 and bolstered with 855,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.57.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.33M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company.