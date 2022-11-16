Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed the day trading at $7.60 up 6.74% from the previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603687 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 18, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 11,560,500 led to the insider holds 20,775,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of AMPS for $77,070,000 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,825,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPS traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPS traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 153.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.74M. Insiders hold about 59.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Oct 30, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.