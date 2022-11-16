An average trading volume for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at $25.44 in the last session, up 4.26% from day before closing price of $24.40. On the day, 1410439 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

On March 30, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $29.32 per share. The transaction valued at 3,225,361 led to the insider holds 626,479 shares of the business.

Scott Cheryl sold 3,100 shares of EVH for $113,956 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 51,104 shares after completing the transaction at $36.76 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WILLIAMS FRANK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,860,500 and left with 752,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.36.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 95.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company.