An average trading volume for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $3.48 in the prior trading day, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $3.68, up 5.75%. On the day, 16169833 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Janedis John bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 20,580 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 161,454 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,899 and left with 1,193,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 195.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.80% stake in the company.