An average trading volume for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at $81.00 in the last session, up 4.79% from day before closing price of $77.30. On the day, 787600 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $84.14 per share. The transaction valued at 18,932 led to the insider holds 10,134 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $19,344 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 16,093 shares after completing the transaction at $96.72 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, CANNONE PETER III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250 shares for $120.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,014 and bolstered with 3,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $181.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 66.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company.