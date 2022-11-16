An average trading volume for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $9.51 in the last session, up 14.03% from day before closing price of $8.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119677 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.50 from $14 previously.

On January 10, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.

On October 11, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Ferguson Angela sold 10,000 shares for $9.63 per share. The transaction valued at 96,300 led to the insider holds 142,755 shares of the business.

Ferguson Angela sold 20,000 shares of TWKS for $216,800 on Sep 30. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 142,755 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Mandapaty Sai Krishna, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 16,118 shares for $11.82 each. As a result, the insider received 190,443 and left with 388,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $33.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWKS traded on average about 657.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 875.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 310.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Oct 30, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $332.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.09M to a low estimate of $326.4M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.05M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.61M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $304M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.