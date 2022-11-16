An investigation into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s technical aspects

The price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $32.38 in the last session, up 4.65% from day before closing price of $30.94. On the day, 1287879 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Monroy Gabriel sold 3,495 shares for $40.10 per share. The transaction valued at 140,150 led to the insider holds 84,791 shares of the business.

Brantz Carly D sold 1,774 shares of DOCN for $81,551 on Aug 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 100,897 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Butte Amy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 34,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 68.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $133.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 102.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.40M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.60% stake in the company.