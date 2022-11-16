An investigation into Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s technical aspects

The price of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $80.45 in the last session, up 15.56% from day before closing price of $69.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813247 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $172.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVA traded on average about 267.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 353.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.17M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 361.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 276.97k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $215.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.22M to a low estimate of $215.09M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $195.57M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $734.64M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.