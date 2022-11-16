An investigation into IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s technical aspects

The price of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $50.97 in the last session, up 2.21% from day before closing price of $49.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570903 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.35.

We take a closer look at IAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $218.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,758,351 led to the insider holds 64,723,602 shares of the business.

IAC Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC for $4,999,440 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 64,672,502 shares after completing the transaction at $33.78 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 143,700 shares for $34.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,323 and bolstered with 64,524,502 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $140.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.54.

According to the various share statistics, IAC traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.87 and -$14.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.41 and -$8.91.

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s year-ago sales were $924.07M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.59B and the low estimate is $5.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.