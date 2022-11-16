An investigation into Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s technical aspects

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $10.14 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $10.05. On the day, 890783 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 27,943,938 shares for $11.58 per share. The transaction valued at 323,590,802 led to the insider holds 184,260,997 shares of the business.

Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares of PLTK for $3,243,345 on Nov 17. The insider now owns 16,004,800 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $22.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 412.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.47M. Insiders hold about 87.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company.