An investigation into R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $8.50 in the prior trading day, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $9.07, up 6.71%. On the day, 6248261 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 per share. The transaction valued at 306,375,000 led to the insider holds 164,754,055 shares of the business.

SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares of RCM for $1,000,280 on Aug 19. The insider now owns 123,772 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $24.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,996,600 and left with 2,792,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, R1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 294.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company.