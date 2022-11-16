An overall feel about AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $0.96 up 11.74% from its previous closing price of $0.86. On the day, 2097705 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AEye Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when LACORTE BLAIR sold 12,093 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 10,860 led to the insider holds 2,722,630 shares of the business.

LACORTE BLAIR sold 12,093 shares of LIDR for $16,084 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,434,523 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, LACORTE BLAIR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,968 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider received 66,600 and left with 2,458,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.49M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company.