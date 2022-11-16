An overall feel about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.27, up 4.27% from its previous closing price of $8.89. On the day, 2282488 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On April 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.

On April 20, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Wilhite Joel sold 3,250 shares for $9.14 per share. The transaction valued at 29,705 led to the insider holds 56,375 shares of the business.

Stahl Ryan sold 1,033 shares of AVDX for $9,442 on Aug 15. The insider now owns 112,983 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Drees Daniel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,198 shares for $9.14 each. As a result, the insider received 20,090 and left with 123,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has reached a high of $27.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 198.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.01M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company.