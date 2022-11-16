An overall feel about BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed at $0.14 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $0.14. On the day, 2788119 shares were traded. NILE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1410.
Ratios:
For a deeper understanding of BitNile Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Insider Transactions:
Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 5,800 shares for $4.63 per share. The transaction valued at 26,843 led to the insider holds 1,793,000 shares of the business.
AULT MILTON C III bought 150,000 shares of NILE for $20,310 on Nov 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 46,500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.14 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,560 and bolstered with 46,350,000 shares of the company.
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12.
Shares Statistics:
A total of 340.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company.