An overall feel about CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $14.54 up 3.71% from its previous closing price of $14.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425698 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarGurus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

On February 02, 2022, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Northcoast initiated its Buy rating on February 02, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARG has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 4.19M over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.65M. Shares short for CARG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 7.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 97.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.