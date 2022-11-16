An overall feel about Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Catalent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.91, up 4.60% from its previous closing price of $46.76. On the day, 3779453 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $60.

On December 16, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $160.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Grippo Michael J sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 per share. The transaction valued at 161,349 led to the insider holds 17,792 shares of the business.

Hawkeswood Thomas W sold 930 shares of CTLT for $72,038 on Oct 10. The Pres. Pharma Prod Delivery Div now owns 5,364 shares after completing the transaction at $77.46 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 2,216 shares for $89.59 each. As a result, the insider received 198,531 and left with 17,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $136.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 180.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M.