An overall feel about Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $98.37, up 7.91% from its previous closing price of $91.16. On the day, 1349353 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 11, 2022, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On November 16, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2021, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when DESANTIS CARL sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,180,282 led to the insider holds 710,000 shares of the business.

DESANTIS CARL sold 64,816 shares of CELH for $5,990,295 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 745,184 shares after completing the transaction at $92.42 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Fieldly John, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $115.55 each. As a result, the insider received 8,088,710 and left with 311,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celsius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 512.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 75.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company.