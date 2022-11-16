Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) was $39.93 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $38.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078269 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 157.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $38 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 26,157 shares for $37.00 per share. The transaction valued at 967,911 led to the insider holds 8,566,154 shares of the business.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 87,531 shares of BSY for $3,157,567 on Nov 08. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 8,592,671 shares after completing the transaction at $36.07 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, BENTLEY GREGORY S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO & President of the company, sold 52,948 shares for $36.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,907,701 and left with 8,680,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $60.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.84.

Shares Statistics:

BSY traded an average of 871.05K shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.59M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, BSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.40% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.