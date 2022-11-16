Analysis of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) was $54.01 for the day, up 3.77% from the previous closing price of $52.05. On the day, 2309180 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On February 03, 2022, MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $93.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 240,483 led to the insider holds 24,620 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D sold 3,803 shares of CPRI for $188,743 on Jun 03. The Chairman & CEO now owns 933,268 shares after completing the transaction at $49.63 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Purefoy Daniel, who serves as the SVP, Global Ops & Head of D&I of the company, sold 1,950 shares for $50.80 each. As a result, the insider received 99,060 and left with 13,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $72.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 136.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company.