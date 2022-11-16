Analysis of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP): Selected Notes

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $0.14. On the day, 2343924 shares were traded. CRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1270.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $40 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Millian Craig Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,272 led to the insider holds 27,000 shares of the business.

Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares of CRBP for $5,198 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,272 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Cohen Yuval, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003 and bolstered with 98,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBP has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 125.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.68M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.60% stake in the company.